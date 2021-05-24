8 East Texans arrested after multi-agency undercover prostitution sting
Eight East Texans accused of paying for prostitution were arrested following a recent multi-agency online undercover prostitution sting in the Smith County area. From this past Thursday through Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division special agents along with Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office coordinated an online undercover sting to target people who allegedly solicited prostitutes in the Smith County area.tylerpaper.com