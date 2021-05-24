newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ontario, CA

Ontario company ordered to pay $122,000 in back wages, penalties

By Kevin Smith
Riverside Press Enterprise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Ontario logistics and warehouse company that serves the home fashion and apparel industry has been ordered to pay $122,000 in unpaid overtime wages and liquidated damages to 388 workers. The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California ordered Global One Logistics to pay $120,000 in unpaid overtime,...

www.pe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
West Covina, CA
City
Ontario, CA
Ontario, CA
Government
State
California State
Ontario, CA
Business
Local
California Government
West Covina, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Labor Department#Cash#Home Court Advantage#The U S District Court#Global One Logistics#U S Labor Department#Unpaid Overtime Wages#Payroll Records#Employers#Shortchanging Employees#Warehouse Company#Competitive Advantage#Straight Time Rates#Investigators#Unrecorded Hours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
California Statemynewsla.com

California To Wait Until June 15 to Ditch COVID-19 Mask Requirement

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus-related restrictions if current positive trends continue. “On June 15, California...
California Statehometownregister.com

California settles lawsuits over COVID worship restrictions

(The Center Square) – The state of California has settled a lawsuit brought against it by Liberty Counsel on behalf of Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry. All California churches can now hold worship services without restrictions as a result of the settlement. California Gov. Gavin Newsom was the...
California StateValley News

California, RivCo to keep mask requirement another month

California, RS County to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month RIVERSIDE (CNS) - California will wait until June 15 to align witfederal guidance that no longer requires people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear face coverings, officials said Monday, May 1. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. "On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC's guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities," state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California StatePosted by
Sara A. Carter

California sticks to strict mask mandate as nationwide deaths plummet

The state of California will maintain its current mask mandate, requiring that all Californians, vaccinated or otherwise, wear masks indoors. This mandate will last until June 15, as planned. Vaccinated residents can remove their masks outdoors, unless at a sporting event or concert. This comes after the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated persons are no longer required to wear masks.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...