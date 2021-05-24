Ontario company ordered to pay $122,000 in back wages, penalties

California, RS County to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month RIVERSIDE (CNS) - California will wait until June 15 to align witfederal guidance that no longer requires people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear face coverings, officials said Monday, May 1. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. "On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC's guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities," state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.