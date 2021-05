Phoenix Point, the tactical strategy game from X-COM creator Julian Gollop, gets a big chunk of content today. The Festering Skies DLC package includes new missions, new types of missions, additions to the story, an air-combat minigame, and more. They had me at air-combat minigame, but this third major DLC kit looks like an add-on that has a number of interesting experiences for those that have already conquered what Phoenix Point has to offer. The update is out on PC platforms via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store today. Check out the trailer below.