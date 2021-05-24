newsbreak-logo
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Tending twine Monday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Sorokin will get the starting nod for Game 5 in Pittsburgh on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. At least for now, Sorokin seems to have taken the starting job from Semyon Varlamov as he will be stationed between the pipes for the second straight game. The 25-year-old rookie has won both his starts this postseason, including a tremendous effort in Saturday's Game 4 win where he stopped 29 of 30 shots. Overall, he's allowed four goals on 72 shots in his two appearances during this series.

