Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Logan; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN LINCOLN...SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHERN PAYNE COUNTIES At 306 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Coyle to near Fallis, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cushing, Chandler, Perkins, Stroud, Langston, Yale, Carney, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Coyle, Kendrick, Meridian, Fallis, Avery, Ingalls and Parkland. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH