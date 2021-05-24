Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Northern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas * Until 630 PM CDT/530 PM MDT/. * At 534 PM CDT/434 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles north of Deerfield to 8 miles northeast of Syracuse, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Hamilton and northern Kearny Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov