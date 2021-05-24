Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL HAMILTON AND NORTHWESTERN KEARNY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM CDT/445 PM MDT/ The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas.alerts.weather.gov