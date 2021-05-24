Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL HAMILTON AND NORTHWESTERN KEARNY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM CDT/445 PM MDT/ The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas.

Flash Flood Warning issued for Finney, Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Finney; Hamilton; Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Finney County in southwestern Kansas Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Kearny County in southwestern Kansas * Until 300 AM CDT /200 AM MDT/. * At 1150 PM CDT /1050 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Garden City, Lakin, Holcomb, Syracuse, Deerfield, Pierceville, Coolidge, Kendall, Friend and Plymell. Reports of street flooding occurring in Garden City. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Stanton The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Stanton County in southwestern Kansas * Until 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/. * At 712 PM CDT/612 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of The Saunders Elevator, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Manter around 720 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
High Wind Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Scott; Seward; Stanton; Stevens; Trego HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...From 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening to 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds behind the cold front may kick up dust leading to periods of reduced visibility in some spots. Elevated showers and thunderstorms could also convectively enhance wind gusts.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Finney, Kearny, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Finney; Kearny; Scott The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Kearny County in southwestern Kansas Northwestern Finney County in southwestern Kansas Southern Scott County in west central Kansas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 742 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northwest of Deerfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Garden City, Lakin, Holcomb, Deerfield, Shallow Water and Friend. This warning replaces and expands eastward the previous severe thunderstorm warning for Kearny county HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kearny RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 062 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny. * Winds...South around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.