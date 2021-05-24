newsbreak-logo
Hamilton County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL HAMILTON AND NORTHWESTERN KEARNY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM CDT/445 PM MDT/ The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/800 PM MDT/ for southwestern Kansas.

Hamilton County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTY UNTIL 1045 PM MDT At 1016 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm very near Syracuse, moving north at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Syracuse.
Finney County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Finney, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Finney; Kearny SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN KEARNY AND SOUTHWESTERN FINNEY COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 PM CDT At 1107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Plymell, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Holcomb around 1130 PM CDT. Garden City around 1135 PM CDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southwestern Kansas.
Hamilton County, KS

Red Flag Warning issued for Hamilton, Morton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hamilton; Morton; Stanton RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...074 AND 084 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon CDT /11 AM MDT/ today to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton and Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Kearny County, KS

Red Flag Warning issued for Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kearny RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 062 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny. * Winds...South around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
Hamilton County, KS

Fire Weather Watch issued for Hamilton, Morton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Hamilton; Morton; Stanton FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...074 AND 084 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Fire Weather Watch For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton and Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton. * Winds...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...Falling to around 15 percent in the afternoon. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.