Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Payne The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Lincoln County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Logan County in central Oklahoma Payne County in central Oklahoma * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 233 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles west of Langston to 6 miles southwest of Meridian, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stillwater, Cushing, Chandler, Perkins, Stroud, Langston, Yale, Carney, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Coyle, Kendrick, Meridian, Fallis, Avery, Ingalls and Parkland. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH