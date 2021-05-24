newsbreak-logo
Logan County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 17:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN COUNTY At 537 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Scott State Lake, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Logan County. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Kansas. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

