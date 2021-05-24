Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Lower Brewster County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 09:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Brewster County; Lower Brewster County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTY UNTIL 615 PM CDT At 535 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18 miles east of Persimmon Gap, moving northeast at 5 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Brewster County.alerts.weather.gov