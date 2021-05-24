newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trump officials changed scientific analyses in pesticide reapproval: EPA watchdog

By Rachel Frazin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cK4Lz_0a9nK9Sk00

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) scientists told the agency’s internal watchdog that scientific analyses were changed in favor of top officials’ policy choices in the 2018 reapproval of a pesticide, according to a new report.

The inspector general's office said in a report published Monday that scientists in the Office of Pesticide Programs gave examples of such actions in interviews in the reapproval of the pesticide dicamba.

Multiple scientists said and emails also showed that after a senior management review, the assistant administrator’s office gave scientists an outline for rewriting an impact analysis document that removed several sections of the original, the watchdog said.

One scientist alleged that senior management in the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention told them to use company data for reported dicamba damages instead of EPA data.

Another scientist told the inspector general that senior management and policymakers decided that plant height should be used to measure dicamba’s effects instead of visual signs of plant injury, a standard used in academic and company studies. The report said that this direction changed the scientific conclusions.

The 2018 reapproval was for controlling weeds on cotton and soybeans that had been genetically engineered to tolerate it. Some opponents of the EPA's decision had argued that other crops that aren't resistant to dicamba could be impacted by its usage.

Uses of dicamba were reapproved again in 2020 for five years. A study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology last year linked dicamba use to certain cancers.

In response to the watchdog report, Biden administration official Michal Freedhoff, principal deputy assistant administrator​ for the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP), agreed with the watchdog that the agency should follow its existing processes and procedures and that senior managers must document reasons for their changes.

“This incident occurred despite the best efforts of OCSPP's career scientists and managers to recommend a different approach that was scientifically, procedurally and legally sound,” Freedhoff wrote in the response, dated last month.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

220K+
Followers
21K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump#Senior Management#Environmental Data#Scientific Data#Environmental Policy#Environmental Pollution#Ocspp#Epa Data#Scientific Analyses#Multiple Scientists#Review#Company Data#Inspector General#Policymakers#Plant Injury#Managers#Dicamba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
EPA
Related
Alaska StatePosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: Biden admin backs Trump approval of major Alaska drilling project | Senate Republicans pitch $928 billion for infrastructure | EPA to revise Trump rule limiting state authority to block pipelines

IT’S THURSDAY!!! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news.Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him on Twitter: @BudrykZack . Signup for our newsletter and others HERE.
EnvironmentForbes

Why Is The EPA Denying Science In Its ‘Air’ Office?

The Environmental Protection Agency is walking back a commitment to science-backed policy at its “air” office. On May 14th, America’s biggest environmental regulator issued a notice to rescind new cost-benefit analysis requirements at its Office of Air and Radiation. It was just last December that the Trump administration finalized the regulation now being tossed out, which aimed to shore up EPA’s flailing analytical practices.
POTUSNBC News

EPA restoring state and tribal power to protect waterways

WASHINGTON — In the latest reversal of a Trump-era policy, the Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency is restoring a rule that grants states and Native American tribes authority to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. A provision of the Clean Water Act...
AgricultureSouthern Minnesota News

Report: EPA officials improperly influenced dicamba decision

Japanese farmer driving red tractor through a field of soy bean plants. O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — An internal Environmental Protection Agency report says agency officials during the Trump administration in 2018 improperly influenced a decision to re-approve use of dicamba, a herbicide blamed for crop damage in hundreds of lawsuits. The EPA’s Office of Inspector General report was released Monday. Dicamba is found in several products and used on tens of millions of acres of soybeans and cotton nationwide. It has been the subject of multiple lawsuits, mostly by farmers whose crops are not dicamba-resistant, but whose land sits next to farms using the weedkiller. The lawsuits claim that wind blows dicamba onto their land, damaging and often killing their crops.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

EPA to revise Trump rule limiting state authority to block pipelines

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Thursday that it will revise a Trump-era rule that set limits on state and tribal authority to block projects that could impact their waters, such as pipelines. Under the Clean Water Act, projects that run through waterways — which can include pipelines and...
Environmentearthjustice.org

EPA’s New Path to Prevent Chemical Disasters is an Important First Step

Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it will hold virtual public listening sessions as a first step to consider improvements to the Clean Air Act Risk Management Program (RMP) to better address the impacts of climate change on facility safety and protect communities from chemical accidents, including vulnerable and overburdened communities living near RMP facilities.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

EPA officially nixes Trump 'secret science' rule

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has finalized a rule to undo the Trump administration's "secret science" regulation, which restricted the agency's ability to consider certain studies. The agency’s action formally implements a court decision from February that threw out the rule on the grounds that a prior ruling had eliminated...
Agriculturefeedstuffs.com

EPA, pesticide makers stand behind 2020 dicamba registration

The Environmental Protection Agency’s 2018 decision to extend registrations for three dicamba pesticide products varied from typical operating procedures, according to a new investigative report from the EPA’s Office of Inspector General. However, EPA and the pesticide makers are confident science-based procedures uphold the safety of the widely-used pesticide in its latest 2020 re-registration.
Environmentenr.com

EPA Watchdog Audit Cites Enforcement Falloff in Recent Years

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency strategy since 2017 to prioritize compliance with U.S. environmental laws over enforcement—as well as budget and staff shortages and management decisions in the last decade—have led to fewer enforcement actions and lower penalties, says the agency inspector general in two May 13 reports. COVID-19 issues also have been a recent factor.
EnvironmentVoice of America

Climate Change Data Return to EPA Website

Data missing from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's website is back and updated after a four-year absence under the Trump administration. The EPA's new Climate Change Indicators website shows that the last decade was the hottest on record; heat waves have increased in frequency from two per year in the 1960s to six per year in the 2010s; and sea levels rose as much as 8 inches in coastal areas.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

EPA shuts polluting Caribbean refinery reopened under Trump

The Environmental Protection Agency has ordered an oil refinery in the US Virgin Islands to pause all operations, citing “at least four incidents” in which the facility that significantly affected St Croix residents. The Limetree Bay refinery, which caused a massive oil spill in the 1980s, first reopened in February under an order from the Trump administration, after eight years idle.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

EPA revokes Trump-era policy that loosened clean-air rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is revoking a Trump-era rule that overhauled how the agency evaluates air pollutants, a move the Biden administration says will make it easier to enact limits on dangerous and climate-changing emissions. EPA said Thursday it reviewed a rule issued by the Trump administration...
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

U.S. sees escalating climate change impacts, EPA report finds

The Environmental Protection Agency released a report on Wednesday warning of disturbing changes across the United States caused at least partially by global warming. Why it matters: The report was delayed for three years under the Trump administration. The former president and his officials, including EPA administrators, disputed the scientific evidence on global warming and rolled back several Obama-era climate policies.
POTUSWashington Post

U.S. has entered unprecedented climate territory, EPA warns

For years, President Donald Trump and his deputies played down the impact of greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels and delayed the release of an Environmental Protection Agency report detailing climate-related damage. But on Wednesday, the EPA released a detailed and disturbing account of the startling changes that Earth’s warming had on parts of the United States during Trump’s presidency.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden official defends Trump-era immigration policy

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday defended the administration’s retention of a Trump-era policy that allows the swift removal of migrants due to COVID-19 as well as a narrowing in those sought for deportations by law enforcement officials. The Biden administration is under increasing pressure to...
Politicsepa.gov

EPA Accepting Public Comments on Nominees for the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act Scientific Advisory Panel

EPA is accepting public comments on nominations for membership on the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act Scientific Advisory Panel (FIFRA SAP). The agency anticipates selecting new members to serve on the panel to replace members whose terms will soon expire. Current members of the FIFRA SAP are also eligible for reappointment during this period. Therefore, the appointments completed over the next year may include a mix of newly appointed and reappointed members.