9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 premiere date hopes on Fox
Following tonight’s finale, what is there to hope for when it comes to a 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 over at Fox? As you would expect, there is a lot to get into here!. So where do we begin? Let’s start with the fact that there WILL be a season 3 coming to the network down the road. That has, after all, already been confirmed. With that in mind, the next order of business here is learning when the show is coming back. It’s not a part of the fall schedule at Fox, and instead, the plan seems to be to launch it at midseason.cartermatt.com