9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 premiere date hopes on Fox

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll take a look at where things stand right now, and where things are going to go. Let’s kick things off now by getting the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment of the show on the air tonight. What gives with that? Well, it’s as simple as the fact that last week was the finale! The drama ended with quite the bang, given that both Jenny and Cassie both find themselves in varying degrees of danger. There are still some villains at large and there’s no clear telling where the series is going to go from here.