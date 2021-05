Foreclosed was announced several months back. I love a narrative-focused cyberpunk game, and the premise is intriguing, so I’ve naturally been keeping an eye on it. Well, my focus has been rewarded, as the release date for Foreclosed just been announced. It won’t be long until we’re sneaking, looking for evidence, and probably leaving chaos in our wake in a dystopian future, as the game is coming out on pretty much every platform on August 12. Yes, that includes Stadia. On PC, the game will launch on both Steam and EGS simultaneously, so you’ll be able to pick briefly before you choose Steam.