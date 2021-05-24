newsbreak-logo
Suffolk County, NY

We must recall Floyd's death

By Editorial
Newsday
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this first anniversary of George Floyd’s death, it’s worth remembering the outpouring of grief and resolve and action that followed immediately last May. The video of Floyd handcuffed and face down under the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin ricocheted around the world, horrifying many and launching protests and marches across Long Island. Police officers and brass including Nassau and Suffolk county police commissioners Patrick Ryder and Geraldine Hart came out against Chauvin’s actions or signaled some solidarity with those expressing outrage at what happened in Minneapolis. There was a national conversation about the history of racial discrimination in America. Laws in New York were changed, banning chokeholds and allowing police disciplinary records to be made public. Police departments all around the country made reforms or promised them. And in April, Chauvin was convicted of murder, an accountability that's been missing in so many cases like this.

