'They're hoping the baby doesn't have his mother's eyes': Comedian leaves audience shocked with cruel joke about Princess Beatrice on Have You Been Paying Attention?

By Monique Friedlander
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The comedians on Australian panel show Have You Been Paying Attention? brutally mocked Meghan Markle on last week's episode.

And the cast sunk their claws into yet another royal on Monday night's show: the newly pregnant Princess Beatrice.

The Princess was mocked by Urzila Carlson, Melanie Bracewell and Lloyd Langford after quizmaster Tom Gleisner asked them to name which members of the Royal Family had just announced they were expecting a baby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GbRwM_0a9nEyjw00
A royal insult: Princess Beatrice was cruelly mocked over her appearance by the comedians on Australian panel show Have You Been Paying Attention? on Monday

Have You Been Paying Attention? is the most popular panel show Down Under, and is considered Australia's answer to Britain's Mock the Week.

Urzila was first to hit her buzzer, answering: 'Charles and Camilla, and they're going to call him Larry and just move on from the whole Harry saga. Trying again, a fresh start!'

The audience erupted in laughter, as Tom replied: 'Come down a generation or two.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9Zf3_0a9nEyjw00
Burn: Beatrice (pictured in 2019) was skewered by comedians Urzila Carlson, Melanie Bracewell and Lloyd Langford after quizmaster Tom Gleisner asked the panel to name which members of the Royal Family had just announced they were expecting a baby

Melanie was next to respond, answering: 'Well, they said the Royal Family's excited, so is it someone white, or...?'

This provoked gasps of appalled laughter from the audience, as Tom said: 'Yeah... though there might be a bit of Italian in there, if that's a clue.'

In perhaps the most shocking comment of the night, Lloyd then joked: 'It's Princess Beatrice - and they're hoping the baby doesn't have his mother's eyes.'

Beatrice, 32, is known for her striking, unique eyes, which are considered by many to be her most distinguishing feature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzAHP_0a9nEyjw00
Brutal: Urzila Carlson was first to hit her buzzer, answering: 'Charles and Camilla, and they're going to call him Larry and just move on from the whole Harry saga. Trying again, a fresh start' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBcGf_0a9nEyjw00
In jest: In perhaps the most shocking comment of the night, funnyman Lloyd Langford joked: 'It's Princess Beatrice - and they're hoping the baby doesn't have his mother's eyes'

Buckingham Palace announced last Wednesday that Beatrice and her husband, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were expecting their first child.

'Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,' a spokesperson said

'The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dV5Kt_0a9nEyjw00
Baby joy: Buckingham Palace announced last Wednesday that Beatrice and her husband, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were expecting their first child
