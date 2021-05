Not long after I got the original iPad in the summer of 2010, I remember thinking that it could be the future of mobile gaming. I knew it would take a while to find out, but it felt like that was a real possibility. As popular as Nintendo’s DS hardware was, this massive touchscreen tablet seemed destined to be the next thing to me. Apple’s App Store was already making major inroads into gaming, and there for a while, the iPad also did quite well. However, it never did live up to all its potential.