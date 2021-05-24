newsbreak-logo
Families urge legal changes to prevent more police killings

FOX26
 3 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Parents and siblings of Black men killed by police urged people during a discussion in the city where George Floyd was killed a year ago to join them in pursuing legal changes they say can make similar deaths less likely in the future. The panel, convened Monday...

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

