Hunter Fein, Emily LaRuffa named OCIAA senior scholar-athletes for Monticello High School
Hunter Fein and Emily LaRuffa have been chosen as the Monticello High School Senior Scholar-Athletes for the Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association (OCIAA). Hunter is the class valedictorian with a 101.42 weighted grade point average. He played basketball and tennis, was center back for soccer, and was the punter, kicker and wide receiver for football, which keeps him very busy – just as he likes it. If you have no time to procrastinate, there is no time to be lazy, he said.www.monticelloschools.net