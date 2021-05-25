newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Suspicious package sent to Rand Paul's home

By Tara Palmeri
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on on May 11, 2021 on Capitol Hill. | Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Updated: 05/25/2021 01:28 PM EDT

The FBI and Capitol Hill police are investigating a suspicious package containing white powder that was delivered to the home of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Monday, according to a senior adviser to the senator.

A large envelope arrived at the senator’s home in Kentucky and is currently being examined for harmful substances, Sergio Gor said. The sender is unknown.

“I take these threats immensely seriously," Paul said in a statement. “As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter.”

Marx, a singer and songwriter who was popular in the 1980s and 1990s, tweeted Sunday, “I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.”

Paul suffered broken ribs after his neighbor, Rene Boucher, assaulted him in 2017. Boucher pled guilty to assaulting a member of Congress.

Marx did not respond to initial requests for comment.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Capitol Police issued this statement: “At approximately 4:30pm on Monday, the U.S. Capitol Police was notified a letter containing a powdery substance was sent to the Kentucky home of Senator Rand Paul. The person who found the letter called the local sheriff’s office. The USCP and FBI were also notified. An initial test determined the substance is not dangerous. As a precaution, it was taken to an FBI lab for further testing. Both federal agencies are investigating.”

Fox News reported later Monday that the outside of the envelope had a picture of a bandaged Paul with a gun pointed at his head and this quote: "I’ll finish what your neighbor started you motherf------"

Related
Congress & CourtsJezebel

And Now Rand Paul and Richard Marx Are Fighting

All of us at Jezebel love a good low-stakes, high-drama Twitter dude fight—especially when one of the combatants is Senator Rand Paul and the other is Grammy Award-winning recording artist and soft rock star Richard Marx. Their online spat comes after Paul received what Politico described as a “suspicious package...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Independent

Richard Marx relaxed over claims he incited violence against Rand Paul but furious at being called one-hit wonder

Richard Marx had an unexpected reaction to Rand Paul’s claims that the singer allegedly incited violence against him.The FBI and Capitol Hill police recently investigated a suspicious package sent to the Republican senator’s home in Kentucky. The local sheriff’s office has now told The Associated Press that the package appears to contain a non-toxic substance.After news of the investigation broke on Monday, Paul told Politico in a statement: “I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. Just this weekend Richard...
Congress & CourtsAceShowbiz

Richard Marx Hits Back at Senator Rand Paul After Being Accused of Inciting Violence

The 'Right Here Waiting' hitmaker was suggested by the Republican senator from Kentucky to be the reason behind him receiving a suspicious white powder letter at his home. AceShowbiz - Richard Marx is not backing down from voicing his mind publicly about Kentucky Senator Rand Paul. Having been accused of inciting violence against the member of the Republican Party, the "Right Here Waiting" hitmaker hits back with criticism at the politician's behavior amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Highland Park, ILLake County Gazette

Marx: 'If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume'

Famed "Right Here Waiting" singer Richard Marx’s running feud with top Republican lawmakers only appears to be gaining speed. “I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume,” Marx recently posted on Twitter shortly before U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) received an envelope containing a white powder and a threat in the mail.
Congress & CourtsRiverside Press Enterprise

Why Rand Paul blamed Richard Marx after ‘powder-filled letter’ was sent to home

A package containing white powder was sent to the home of Sen. Rand Paul — who called out ’80s pop music star Richard Marx for “encouraging violence” against him. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the package received Monday at the Republican senator’s Kentucky home, according to the FBI Louisville office’s spokesman Tim Beam. Part of the investigation is determining what the substance is.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Rand Paul Blasts Twitter for ‘Stoking the Anger’ After Suspicious Powder Sent to His Home: They Think Everything’s ‘Jolly Well Hilarious’

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) blamed Twitter for the sociopolitical atmosphere that resulted in a suspicious package being sent to his house. Paul gave an interview on Tuesday to SiriusXM radio host Julie Mason, who asked him about the incident this week in which he received an envelope full of white powder. The senator answered by speaking of the resulting investigation from the incident and how FBI has initially determined that the powder was not anthrax.
Congress & Courtsoutkick.com

Latest Rand Paul Death Threat Smacks Of All The Unity We Were Promised

On Monday, Senator Rand Paul received an envelope filled with a white powder and the following statement:. “I’ll finish what your neighbor started, you motherf******.”. “I take these threats immensely seriously,” Paul said in his statement. Why wouldn’t he? There’s a common denominator to all political figures at risk:. Martin...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

‘We won’t be intimidated,’ and ‘yes, we have guns’: Kelley Paul slams critics advocating violence against her family

Kelley Paul, wife of Republican Sen. Rand Paul, blasted into critics who have advocated for violence against her and her family in response to her husband’s politics. “I got the death threat letter and called the FBI,” Kelley Paul said in a Twitter thread Monday. “This kind of violent threat is fomented against Rand daily by @ReallyAmerican1, a Dem PAC that pays thugs like @mmpadellan to celebrate the assault that nearly killed Rand. @DNC ignores. @richardmarx was inciting more violence.”