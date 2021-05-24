newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Initiation

By Bobby LePire
Film Threat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore sitting down to watch Initiation, directed by John Berardo, who co-write it with Lindsay LaVanchy and Brian Frager, I only knew the title and that Saban Films is distributing it. Yes, I was unaware of the film’s genre or the cast and crew behind it. Quite frankly, knowing as little as possible about the movie is probably the best way to view it. So, I encourage everyone reading this to pause, watch the film, then come back and finish the review. For those who must now, yes, I absolutely recommend Initiation. To get further into why prepare for minor spoilers that will reveal certain twists that took me by surprise.

filmthreat.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabella Gomez
Person
Froy Gutierrez
Person
Lochlyn Munro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initiation#Year In Review#Saban Films#Whiton University#Sexual Assault#Grief#Reveal#Revenge#Star#Surprise#College Campuses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesmynews13.com

Jon Huertas stars in new psychological thriller 'Initiation'

“This is Us” star Jon Huertas heads to the big screen to play a violent crime specialist who sets out to solve the mystery of who is killing students on a college campus in “Initiation." In “Initiation,” which takes place during a university’s pledge week, carefree partying turns deadly serious...
TV & VideosDecider

‘My Teacher, My Obsession’ Netflix Cast Guide: Who’s Who In The Seductive Thriller

Ah, the classic illicit love story: the student-teacher romance. From Lolita to the “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” music video, we love a tale about forbidden love. A relatively new entry to the category is My Teacher, My Obsession on Netflix. The film does take pains to explain that there’s no under-age, statutory business going on, that our student, Kyla (Lucy Loken) is 18 years old when she develops an unhealthy obsession with the new teacher at her high school, Chris (played by Rusty Joiner).
Movies6abc

'Plan B' cast discusses the coming-of-age comedy

Get ready for an epic road trip with Hulu's "Plan B." The original comedy movie centers on two teenage best friends on their quest to procure a morning-after pill. Sunny (Kuhoo Verma) is a strait-laced student who needs emergency contraception after a regrettable first experience. She's initially turned away under South Dakota's conscience clause -- a law that allows providers to deny minors contraception if it goes against their morals. What ensues is a chaotic, and hilarious, road trip with her partner in crime, Lupe (Victoria Moroles).
MoviesTODAY.com

Lindsay Lohan will star in a Christmas rom-com for Netflix

Lindsay Lohan, who has largely foregone acting in recent years, will soon star in a yet-to-be-titled Netflix holiday rom-com. The streamer has made a robust business out of Christmas fare, and its original movies such as "Jingle Jangle," "A Christmas Prince," "The Christmas Chronicles" and "The Princess Switch" (inspired by Lohan's "The Parent Trap") have become instant (and repeatable) holiday classics.
TV SeriesJezebel

GOSSIP GIRL

AHHHHHH!!!!!!!! OK, now that I have the screaming out of the way, let me be the first to tell you that Gossip Girl is back and it looks amazing. HBO Max has officially released the very first teaser trailer for the upcoming Gossip Girl sequel, also called Gossip Girl. It features lots of hot young people doing hot young people things, like taking selfies and making out and looking into mirrors.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Hermione Hoby on the Anarchic Silliness of Vera Chytilová’s Daisies

Welcome to Open Form, a new weekly film podcast hosted by award-winning writer Mychal Denzel Smith. Each week, a different author chooses a movie: a movie they love, a movie they hate, a movie they hate to love. Something nostalgic from their childhood. A brand-new obsession. Something they’ve been dying to talk about for ages and their friends are constantly annoyed by them bringing it up.
Commerce, CAspectrumnews1.com

10 filmmakers chosen for ‘Rising Voices’ initiative

COMMERCE, Calif. — Inside a textile dyeing house is where Stacy Pascal Gaspard is shooting her latest project. It's called "Soñadoras," a film about chasing your dreams. For Pascal Gaspard, who is directing the film, it's a personal story. "This is like an ode to the dreamers. It's like honoring...
Moviesfangirlish.com

‘A Quiet Place 2’ Spoiler-Free Review: A Love Letter to the Next Generation

If the first A Quiet Place was a love letter to John Krazinski and Emily Blunt’s children, then A Quiet Place 2 was a love letter to the people they will become on their own when their parents are long gone. That alone is a tall order but something that I think this movie did well at, especially after the critical acclaim that came with the release of the first A Quiet Place.
TV Serieskiss951.com

Rugrats Reboot Features An Openly Gay Character

If you haven’t heard the classic Nickelodeon cartoon “Rugrats” got a reboot. The show premiered Thursday as part of the lineup on Paramount +. Reboots typically have some changes to made them. And one of the most talked-about changes is that Phil and Lil’s mother Betty is now openly gay.
ComicsThe Beat

INDIE VIEW: FICTIONAL FATHER makes you hurt till you laugh

In the world of comics, I’ve always felt like Joe Ollmann inhabited his own space, but I’m not sure I can cohesively define what that space is. The Joe Ollmann space, I guess, which loosely consists of a sprawling story of domestic drama portrayed through a dark sense of humor that is sometimes negative and even outright hostile, always centering on a white male, usually middle-aged or thereabouts, with traits and actions that make him anything from best not to get too involved with to entirely reprehensible, and almost always the cause of his own problem.
TV Seriesnbcboston.com

One of the Original ‘Rugrats' Moms Is Openly Gay in the Show's Reboot

In the new "Rugrats" reboot, Phil and Lil's mom Betty DeVille has some news to share. The fictional character, who was originally portrayed by actor Kath Soucie, is openly gay in the Paramount+ reboot of the animated series, which premieres on the streaming service on Thursday. In the original series,...
TV SeriesThe Oakland Post

Netflix’s “Bojack Horseman” influenced my work as a journalist

Netflix’s “Bojack Horseman” may have ended in January of 2020, but its pressing social commentary on modern issues keeps it feeling relevant. As I begin my path as a reporter, I can’t help but reflect on the show’s media commentary. After a few months of binging Netflix at home during...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Entertainment Weekly

The best YA novels to read this summer

This summer's literary lineup is full of exciting debuts, must-read essay collections and nonfiction reported works, and of course, plenty of delightfully frothy beach reads. But the season is also serving up some incredibly important novels in the YA space. Here, EW hand-picks some of our favorites, with stories full of wit, insight, and (this is YA, after all!) love triangles.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 1 Review: The Party

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 1 reunited us with our best friends from the quaint town and reintroduced some familiar faces, as well. But relationships that were formerly on solid ground have lost their footing, so there's some work to be done to get everyone on the same page again.
TV Seriesthenerdsofcolor

‘Time Before Time’ Review: Leave Your Troubles Behind

What would you do if you could leave all your troubles in the past, literally? If starting over again was as easy as hopping in a rickety metal box, pressing a few buttons, and starting life anew in a completely different century? That’s the question posed in Time Before Time, a brand new series written by Declan Shalvey and Rory McConville with art by Joe Palmer.