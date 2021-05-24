Before sitting down to watch Initiation, directed by John Berardo, who co-write it with Lindsay LaVanchy and Brian Frager, I only knew the title and that Saban Films is distributing it. Yes, I was unaware of the film’s genre or the cast and crew behind it. Quite frankly, knowing as little as possible about the movie is probably the best way to view it. So, I encourage everyone reading this to pause, watch the film, then come back and finish the review. For those who must now, yes, I absolutely recommend Initiation. To get further into why prepare for minor spoilers that will reveal certain twists that took me by surprise.