Understanding the INFJ personality type: The Counsellor
In this week’s instalment of the personality series, we are discussing the INFJ personality type. We have gone into detail about potential strengths and weaknesses this type has and how they can harness these to better their interview techniques. We have discussed many personality types before this one in the E&TJ Career and Advice section, so if this isn’t right for you, we’re sure you’ll find something more suiting on our site.engineering-jobs.theiet.org