’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers indicate that we’ve all been eternally frustrated by the relationship between Natalie Mordotseva Youngquist and hubby Mike Youngquist, how Mike kept postponing things and saying that he and Natalie had to work on their relationship and get to know each other and then his bizarre reluctance to go to couples therapy before their impending wedding and the reason that Mike totally shut down and called off the wedding 2 hours before the wedding on the day of, only to change his tune 72 hours later and marry her on the 90th day.