Horror Films Worth Watching Again

"I didn't hear you come home… Mom?" Another clever, creepy horror short to give you a week of insomnia. Goodnight Darling is a scary little 6-minute horror short made by filmmaker Canadian filmmaker Adam Azimov, and it's now available to watch online via the YT channel Alter. It's about two sisters wondering if their mother's strange behavior that night is a response to a recent family loss, or if something more sinister is at work… The short stars AnnaSophia Robb, Vivien Lyra Blair, Lauren Bowles, and April Lang. Azimov explains that this idea came about from a fear he had as a child that his parents would come home and not be the same. The terrifying thought made him realize "it represented an unspoken and deeper fear that many children face - that my parents weren't the perfect people I grew up thinking they were." This was shot by Polish cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelski, the same DP from the films Hereditary, Midsommar, and Nobody. So yes it looks great, but it's also just a damn fine horror short that should give you a good jolt.