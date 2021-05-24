newsbreak-logo
Concessionaires Must Die! San Diego Comic-Con Very Special Watch Party

By Film Threat Staff
Film Threat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for a special watch party for the geeky and heartfelt comedy Concessionaires Must Die! This celebration of nerd culture is a classic tale of good versus evil. On the brink of their beloved single-screen independent-movie theater being shut down forever, a misfit band of theater workers face the corporate evil, foreclosure, and the unthinkable: having to decide what they want to be when and if they ever grow up. Concessionaires Assemble! Hilarity ensues!

