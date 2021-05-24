Concessionaires Must Die! San Diego Comic-Con Very Special Watch Party

Call of Duty: Warzone is adding Die Hard star John McClane as a new operator, and in honor of the addition, Activision is hosting a Die Hard watch party! The event will kick-off tonight at 6 p.m. PT, and viewers can follow along with the official Call of Duty Twitter account, throughout. The movie is available to stream through Hulu, so fans that plan to participate will want to have the movie ready to go right at the same time. For those unfamiliar with John McClane, this is the perfect opportunity to check it out ahead of his addition to Call of Duty: Warzone!