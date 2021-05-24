newsbreak-logo
Indie Thriller Dark State Film Threat Watch Party

By Film Threat Staff
Film Threat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for a watch party for the indie thriller Dark State about a reporter who must choose between helping expose the truth and accepting that the world is ruled by a global network of ruthless insiders determined to wield power over all mankind. Writer/director Tracy Lucca’s Dark State shed...

filmthreat.com
