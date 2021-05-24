Indie Thriller Dark State Film Threat Watch Party

It’s intriguing to see how the legalization of marijuana might affect the overall business, especially the illegal side of it. But in Akilla’s Escape, we get a pretty good look at how things are going down on one end as the titular character is attempting to get out of the business while doing his best not to get anyone else involved. When he comes across a young man that’s attempting to get drawn into the life he does everything he can in order to make sure that the individual doesn’t find himself lost in the woods so to speak. Just going by the trailer this feels like something that might not be entirely possible simply because once one takes a step into the life it would appear that those that it’s too late to get out all the way, especially when a person gets involved with certain people. The drug trade is a large-scale business that many people fall into at one point or another in their lives, but few ever find their way out without massive difficulties, or so the tales go. Akilla appears as a man that is intent on following his own path and will do what is necessary in order to make certain that path is as clear of obstacles as possible. From a viewer’s standpoint, this movie looks like all types of bad when it comes to the deals being done between the various individuals, but this makes for a powerful and gripping tale that people will want to watch simply because they might feel incomplete having only seen the trailer. From the dark and foreboding feel of it to the action that obviously takes place throughout much of the movie, Akilla’s Escape already looks like something that people might find enticing simply due to the uncertain and dangerous nature of it.