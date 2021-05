With a certain level of humour and style found in early Leisure Suit Larry, developers Animatic Vision / Dead Blue Friends have released Not Another Weekend. "For all the fans of pixel art out there, get ready for the wackiest adventure of time. You are a bellboy, Mike Melkout, working at a high-class hotel. Mike may seem crazy, or even peculiar or he might as well be. Nevertheless, he has only one plan. A dark plan. To throw everyone out in just one Weekend. A humorous point ’n’ click adventure game, set in the ’80s, as a tribute to the pop culture of that era."