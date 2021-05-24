A Century After The Race Massacre, Tulsa Confronts Its Bloody Past

Scott Ellsworth’s latest book, The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice (Dutton, 2021) finds the historian returning to the subject of the Tulsa Race Massacre some forty years after his landmark book Death in a Promised Land. Though scholarship on the events of May 31 and June 1 of 1921 has amassed exponentially in the intervening four decades, The Ground Breaking resists the urge to monetize the centennial anniversary of unspeakable evil by offering a more detailed account of black trauma at the hands of a lawless mob of white Tulsans drunk on the myth of racial supremacy. Ellsworth’s role in the necessary work of building that historical narrative, begun in Death in a Promised Land and culminating in 2001 with his contribution to the final report by the Oklahoma Commission to Study the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921, has now become part of the story of our understanding of the race massacre as it continues to deepen. The Ground Breaking is the story of a writer’s entanglement with one of the darkest episodes in American history.