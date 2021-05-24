newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

A Century After The Race Massacre, Tulsa Confronts Its Bloody Past

NPR
 4 days ago

It's been 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre — one of the worst episodes of racial violence in U.S. history. An armed white mob attacked Greenwood, a prosperous Black community in Tulsa, Okla., killing as many as 300 people. What was known as Black Wall Street was burned to the ground.

text.npr.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Race Riot#After The Race#War#Black Men#Family Violence#Slavery#Armed Men#African Americans#The Tulsa Race Massacre#Congress#Earl Real Estate Company#Npr News#Oklahoma Commission#Legislature#Tulsa Historical Society#Tulsa Massacre#Retribution#American History#Racial Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Tulsa Race Massacre survivors to testify before Congress

Three centenarians identified as the last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will testify before before the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Viola Fletcher, 107, of Bartlesville; Lessie Randle, 106, of Tulsa; and Hughes Van Ellis,...
ArtsMichigan Daily

UMMA holds event remembering the Tulsa Race Massacre

The University of Michigan Museum of Art (UMMA) held a virtual panel discussion on Monday to discuss the Tulsa Race Massacre nearly 100 years after it occurred. The Tulsa Race Massacre occurred on the night of May 31, 1921, bleeding into the next day. Thousands of white residents of Tulsa, Okla. stormed into Tulsa’s predominantly Black Greenwood neighborhood, which was then known as the “Black Wall Street.” Almost the entirety of the Greenwood neighborhood was destroyed, as many as 300 Black people were killed, and thousands of others lost their homes.
Tulsa, OKedglentoday.com

John Legend to headline Tulsa Race Massacre remembrance

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter John Legend will headline a nationally televised ceremony in remembrance of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, an event official said Friday. “When we sat back and asked ourselves who could really elevate this, who could take it to...
Tulsa, OKStillwater News-Press

Last Tulsa Race Massacre survivors push for reparations

OKLAHOMA CITY — The last three known survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre testified before Congress this week about the continued push for reparations and their quest for justice. Their testimony sparked debate over what reparations, if any, victims of the massacre and their descendants are entitled to a century...
Tulsa, OKmidfloridanewspapers.com

From grandfather to grandson, the lessons of the Tulsa race massacre

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) My family sat down to watch the first episode of HBO’s “Watchmen” last October. Stephen Williams, the director, included quick cuts of gunshots, explosions, citizens fleeing roaming mobs, and even a plane dropping bombs. We’ve come to anticipate these elements in superhero films.
TV & Videostmj4.com

New Documentary on Tulsa’s Race Massacre

It’s been 100 years since one of the worst acts of racial violence in U.S. history, the Tulsa Race Massacre. Instead of forgetting this tragedy, award-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson wants to commemorate the event with his two-hour documentary: Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre. Stanley joins us to discuss what went into this new documentary, in addition to the importance behind it.
U.S. Politicscbs12.com

Biden to visit Tulsa for Race Massacre centennial

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – President Joe Biden will visit Tulsa next week to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams will be joined by singer John Legend the evening before on Memorial Day for the "Remember & Rise" commemoration event at ONEOK Field.
Minoritieskfgo.com

Factbox: What was the 1921 Tulsa race massacre?

(Reuters) – Next week marks the centenary of a white mob’s deadly attacks on the African Americans of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Below is background on the events in Tulsa on May 30-31, 1921. BLACK WALL STREET. Greenwood, dubbed “Black Wall Street,” boasted hotels, law offices, doctors’ offices and other...
Tulsa, OKworldliteraturetoday.org

Writing the History of the Tulsa Race Massacre Narrative

Scott Ellsworth’s latest book, The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice (Dutton, 2021) finds the historian returning to the subject of the Tulsa Race Massacre some forty years after his landmark book Death in a Promised Land. Though scholarship on the events of May 31 and June 1 of 1921 has amassed exponentially in the intervening four decades, The Ground Breaking resists the urge to monetize the centennial anniversary of unspeakable evil by offering a more detailed account of black trauma at the hands of a lawless mob of white Tulsans drunk on the myth of racial supremacy. Ellsworth’s role in the necessary work of building that historical narrative, begun in Death in a Promised Land and culminating in 2001 with his contribution to the final report by the Oklahoma Commission to Study the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921, has now become part of the story of our understanding of the race massacre as it continues to deepen. The Ground Breaking is the story of a writer’s entanglement with one of the darkest episodes in American history.
MinoritiesPosted by
WITF

Examine the Tulsa race massacre 100 years later

Learn about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on the one hundredth anniversary of the crime. Although rarely mentioned in textbooks, there is no question that the Tulsa Race Massacre was one of the most horrific incidents of racial violence in American history. As the country continues to reflect on the shocking murders and arson that took place from May 31-June 1, 1921, and considers more recent incidents of social injustice like the killing of George Floyd last May, a new documentary Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten examines this deadly assault on humanity on the 100th anniversary of the crime.
Societyspotoncolorado.com

100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre

May 31, 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre (formerly the Tulsa Race Riot), an 18-hour long period of death and destruction as white Tulsans, deputized by the government, raided the Greenwood district of Tulsa, a then-thriving Black community known as Black... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
MinoritiesBoston University

On Centennial of Tulsa Race Massacre, Lessons for Our Own Racial Reckoning

Fans of HBO’s Lovecraft Country or Watchmen know something that this country has largely tried to forget: the Tulsa, Okla., race massacre, whose centennial falls on May 31—Memorial Day—in this year of racial reckoning. Both series depicted the massacre, where a white mob, inflamed by rumors that an African American teenager, Dick Rowland, had assaulted a white woman, murdered up to 300 Blacks.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
The Hill

Tulsa Race Massacre commission boots GOP governor

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) on Friday was ousted from the commission created to observe the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre after he signed a bill banning the teaching of critical race theory in schools in the state. “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commissioners met Tuesday and...
Tulsa, OKoklahoman.com

'Remember + Rise' Tulsa Race Massacre event scrapped after 'unexpected circumstances'

TULSA — Citing "unexpected circumstances with entertainers and speakers," the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission announced Thursday afternoon that its high-profile "Remember & Rise" event scheduled for Monday has been scrapped. "The Centennial Commission is unable to fulfill our high expectations for Monday afternoon’s commemoration event and has determined...