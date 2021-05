Microsoft's foldable Surface Duo phone used to start at $1,399 for a 128GB model. Now, that same phone is available for $699. This is the cheapest it has ever been. If you're not in the market for a new foldable phone, you might want to wait and see if the Surface Duo's price hits a new low in a few months. The dual-screen Android device uses a 360-degree hinge between its two OLED displays, letting users view apps across two screens or just one.