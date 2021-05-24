Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Finney; Hamilton; Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Finney County in southwestern Kansas Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Kearny County in southwestern Kansas * Until 300 AM CDT /200 AM MDT/. * At 1150 PM CDT /1050 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Garden City, Lakin, Holcomb, Syracuse, Deerfield, Pierceville, Coolidge, Kendall, Friend and Plymell. Reports of street flooding occurring in Garden City. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR