Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pecos SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 731 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 14 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pecos County.alerts.weather.gov