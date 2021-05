Disaster mitigation planning and repair work in the wake of Hurricane Florence has touched nearly every government department within the City of New Bern, from public works and parks and recreation to the city’s fire and police departments. Almost three years after the storm inflicted more than $200 million in structural damage across Craven County, with nearly half of that in New Bern alone, the city continues to use both state and local money in its effort to guard against impacts from future storms.