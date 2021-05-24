newsbreak-logo
NEW: Empire Announce Revised Schedule Due to Team Folding

By Dan Bahl
104.5 The Team
 3 days ago

Albany Empire head coach Tom Menas joined Levack & Bahl this afternoon to break news about the team, the NAL and the schedule for the upcoming season. In our exclusive interview, which you can listen to above, Coach Menas shares that the Ontario Bandits have ceased operations due to COVID-related issues, and will not play in the NAL during the 2021 season. The Bandits also happened to be the Empire's opponent for the first game of the regular season, to be played this Saturday at the Times Union Center.

