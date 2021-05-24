newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Tony Allen names Dwyane Wade as toughest player he ever had to guard in his career

By Justin Benjamin
Posted by 
Heat Nation
Heat Nation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former NBA veteran Tony Allen recently shed some light on how hard it was to contain Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade during their playing days together. “I got to shine some light on Flash,” Allen told Ryen Russillo on his podcast. “Although Kobe [Bryant] is Kobe, big respect to Kobe. I just think when I used to go against my hometown co-workers. D-Wade at the time, good brother of mine too, I thought he was always trying to go at my head. I thought it was my duty to try to stop him and boy was he tough. He get to that line. He slash. He wasn’t just your typical superstar where he just catch it in the post or catch it on the wing and just go to work. He used the pick-and-roll. Sometimes in the offense if he can’t get his shot going off the pull-up, backdoor cuts. You got to be aware of a superstar staying this active.”

heatnation.com
Heat Nation

Heat Nation

Miami, FL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami Heat news, rumors, videos, schedule, and wallpapers for Heat fans everywhere.

 https://heatnation.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Ryen Russillo
Person
Dwyane Wade
IN THIS ARTICLE
#He Got Game#D Wade#Superstar Lebron James#Veteran#Nba History#Nba Central#Career Averages#Contest#Line#Pic#Flash#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Forbes

Lessons The Los Angeles Lakers Can Learn From Dwyane Wade’s Heat

Gary Payton knew, back in the late spring of 2007, that is was over. He was 38 years old and after a brilliant, 17-year career that featured nine All-Star appearances, his decline had become obvious. What was too bad, he remembered, was how ignominiously it all ended: The defending-champ Miami Heat, whom he’d helped to a championship over the Mavericks the previous season, ushered out of the playoffs in a four-game, first-round sweep to the Bulls.
NBAInternational Business Times

How Dwyane Wade, NBA On TNT Tuesday Crew Prepare By Watching Own ‘Game Film’

NBA on TNT's Tuesday show replaced Players Only in 2020. The show's hosts incude Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Lefkoe. A report detailed how the crew prepares with their own "game film" Game film sessions have become an integral part of any NBA team’s pre-game preparations to...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Team LeBron vs. Team Curry: Who Wins The Competitive Showdown?

The past 10 Finals matchups have included either LeBron James or Stephen Curry. They are the most impactful players over the past decade, and their impact is often compared. During the last 10 years, LeBron has won 4 NBA titles while Curry has captured 3. So far this season, both...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers: Matisse Thybulle can be a better shot blocker than Dwyane Wade

It’s fair to say that despite the fact that the 2019 NBA Draft is less than two years removed, the Sixers came away from that draft with the best defensive player in that class in Matisse Thybulle. The sky is the limit for Thybulle defensively and it put him on par with one of the best shot blocking shooting guard of the 21st century.
NBAtheundefeated.com

Miami Heat retire ‘Vice’ uniforms after years of dominating sales

Michael McCullough, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for the Miami Heat, recalls sitting in the Las Vegas airport one evening in January 2018. He had just come from the NBA’s annual retail and licensing meetings and was anxiously waiting to see how people would react to the franchise’s new uniform.
NBAitsgame7.com

Tony Allen’s Surprising Pick For Hardest Player To Guard

Tony Allen had a long and storied NBA career where he developed a reputation as one of the league’s premiere defenders. Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant famously admitted that Allen gave him more trouble on defense than anyone else. As such, many have wondered over the years: who did...
NBAkslsports.com

Dwyane Wade Hits Provo Golf Course In Utah Jazz Gear

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Dwyane Wade is starting to get more comfortable in his new digs. The minority owner of the Utah Jazz shared a video of himself on the golf course in a Jazz hat at the Riverside Country Club. Wade hit the links with Jazz majority owner...
NBAThe Ringer

The Future of the NBA on TNT

It’s pretty simple as far as Shaquille O’Neal is concerned. The Hall of Fame big man has big opinions, and those opinions are based on a lifetime of success in basketball. He’s paid to offer those opinions on television, where he’s been part of TNT’s iconic studio show Inside the NBA for the past decade. You don’t have to agree with those opinions, but he doesn’t see why you or anyone else should get all worked up about them, either. That’s the problem as Shaq sees it. People are too sensitive, particularly the current crop of NBA players.
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde: Udonis Haslem leaves in perfect style — an ejection for the ages | Commentary

Lou Gehrig gave a farewell speech. Ted Williams homered in his last at-bat in Fenway Park. Dwyane Wade delivered a majestic triple-double for his career exit. Udonis Haslem drew a charge, made two shots, got two technical fouls and waved a finger in the face of Philadelphia center Dwight Howard while shouting, “Shut your f------ mouth or I’m going to shut your f------- mouth.” All in three ...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Best NBA Players During Every Year Since 2000: Kobe Bryant and LeBron James Are The Greatest Players Over The Last 20 Years

The Best NBA Players During Every Year Since 2000: Kobe Bryant and LeBron James Are The Greatest Players Over The Last 20 Years. Since the year 2000, we have seen some all-time great players dominate the game in the modern era. With the expansion of the NBA to include foreign players and the popularity of the league growing, 2000 was a start of a new era of dominance by a select few Hall of Famers.