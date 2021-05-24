newsbreak-logo
Van Jones Gushes Over Kim Kardashian: She's Going to Be a BRILLIANT Lawyer!

By Simon Delott
The Hollywood Gossip
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of her divorce, it has been rumored that Kim Kardashian has quietly moved on. A number of rumors claim that Kim is now dating Van Jones. Yes, CNN's Van Jones. Some think that he's exactly who she needs. Others point out that he's kind of her boss.

