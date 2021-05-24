Senior Planet Honored for Best Community Websites and Mobile Sites In the 25th Annual Webby Awards
NEW YORK — Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP announced today that its website SeniorPlanet.org has been honored for Best Community websites and mobile sites as part of the 25th Annual Webby Awards. The honor of Best Community websites and mobile sites was granted to sites that created and facilitated online community, connectedness, and/or communication around shared interests.oats.org