Senior Planet Honored for Best Community Websites and Mobile Sites In the 25th Annual Webby Awards

Curb Free with Cory Lee has been named the Best Personal Blog/Website in the 25th Annual Webby Awards internet celebration. Lee, a LaFayette native, runs the blog, which he started in 2013; since then, he has traveled to 37 countries and all seven continents as a powered wheelchair user. On the blog, he shares his experiences as a wheelchair user traveling the world and hopes to inspire other people, both those with and without disabilities, to break out of their comfort zone and see all of the beauty the world has to offer.