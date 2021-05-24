newsbreak-logo
Michael Paul DeMauro

Cover picture for the articleMichael Paul DeMauro, 71 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Born to John and Patricia DeMauro in Paterson, N.J., he had lived in Paterson before moving to Vernon Twp., N.J., 45 years ago. Michael worked as a coil winder for Wayne Transformers in Paterson, N.J., for many years retiring in 2001, he also owned and operated the Glenwood Video from 1992 to 2002 and The Dollar Store from 2002 to 2005. Michael was a dedicated family man, always doting on his wife, son and grandchildren. Michael is predeceased by 2 brothers, Fred and John DeMauro and is beloved husband for 52 years of Marie DeMauro(nee Avolio) of Vernon Twp., NJ. Devoted father of Michael P. DeMauro, Sr. and his wife, Elizabeth of Hamburg, NJ. Loving grandfather of Nicholas, Katelyn and Michael, Jr. The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94(1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 2-6 p.m.. Funeral service will be Monday, May 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston Twp., NJ. Memorial gifts to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.

