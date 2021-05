By and large, this 2021 Green Bay Packers team is going to look very similar to the 2020 squad. Given the salary cap restraints that Green Bay found themselves under, GM Brian Gutekunst and Co. thought that the Packers’ best chance for another Super Bowl push was to run it back here in 2021–that meant re-signing Aaron Jones, Kevin King, Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan, and Chandon Sullivan, among several others, and asking Preston Smith and Devin Funchess to take pay cuts.