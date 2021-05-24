newsbreak-logo
Sussex, NJ

Virgil Robert Rome Sr.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgil Robert Rome Sr. passed away on Friday May 14, 2021, at Newton Medical Center, Newton NJ. Virgil was born on Aug. 17, 1930, in Wantage Township to Henry and Serena (Post) Rome. Virgil was a long time resident of Sussex and Vero Beach, Fla., Sandyston Township and most recently resided at the Barnhill Care Center where he lived happily keeping everyone entertained with his beautiful singing voice. Virgil had been employed for 34 years as a tractor trailer driver for the Plastoid Corporation in Hamburg, NJ. Virgil attended Wantage Schools. He was a member of the Sussex United Methodist Church. He served in the US Army for two years and several more in the reserves. Virgil was predeceased by his wife Lillian (Cortright) Rome, brothers Ralph, Roy and Ronald; sisters Carolyn Williams and Marilyn Kilmer; half brothers John, Charles, Clyde and Calvin Card; half sisters Gladys Houghtaling, Goldie Mathews Hockenberry, Ella Tartar and Abby VanderVelde. Virgil is survived by his children Cheryl (James) Raperto; Virgil Jr. (Cindy); David (Julie); his granddaughters Amanda (Robert) Mack; Ashley (Brian) Delea-Clark ; and Meredith Rome; great-grandchildren Kassidy House; Carlynn Cronen, Colin Cronen, Rylee Murdter, Allison Frato, Jordyn Mack and Hayden Mack.

