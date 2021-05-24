newsbreak-logo
Newton, NJ

Phillip R. Lazier Sr.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhillip R. Lazier, Sr., age 71, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Franklin to the late Percy C. Lazier, Sr. and Emma (Babcock) Lazier, Phillip had lived in Sussex County all of his life. He had been a self-employed auto mechanic and his life revolved around cars. He was predeceased by his brothers, Wilbur Lazier, David Lazier, Lloyd Lazier, Percy “Buck” Lazier, Jr., and Howard Lazier; and his sisters, Ruth “Sister Jean” Rogers, Joan Gould, Genevieve Hart, Eva Keats, Pearl Green, and Diane Crane. Phillip is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan E. (Bott) Lazier; his son, Phillip R. Lazier, Jr. and his wife Tonja of Arizona; his brothers, Allan Lazier and his wife Jeanne of Vernon, and Dale Lazier and his wife Wendy of Vernon; and one granddaughter. A private family memorial will be held at the convenience of the family. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.

