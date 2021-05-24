newsbreak-logo
A brain implant that a robotic arm creates a sense of touch

By Haley Howe
thecherawchronicle.com
 4 days ago

One of the most impressive examples is the promise of a brain implant On the video Where a paralyzed person controls a robotic arm, nothing but the mind. Technology alone is impressive, but the joy that appears on respondents’ faces when they first had a drink more than a decade ago really shows just how important this technology really is.

www.thecherawchronicle.com
HealthUbergizmo

Brain Implant Helps Paralyzed People Write With Their Minds

The idea of using brain implants to help those who are paralyzed do certain things isn’t new, but the reality doesn’t always match the concept. For example, there are implants and eye-tracking tech that allows those who are paralyzed to communicate with others, but this is usually a rather slow process.
Wildlifetechnologynetworks.com

Proteins That Enable Sense of Touch in Humans Are at Work in Plants Too

Arabidopsis thaliana, a plant commonly known as thale cress, is often used as a laboratory model to study the molecular underpinning of plant biology. Scripps Research scientists have shown that the plant's roots use a "mechanosensor" protein that is present in all animals to sense its surroundings as it grows. Credit: Seyed Ali Reza Mousavi, PhD / Scripps Research.
EngineeringPosted by
Forbes

Brain Implant Enables Paralyzed Man To Type Using Only His Thoughts

Earlier this week, researchers achieved a breakthrough in brain-computer interface (BCI) technology. As outlined in a statement by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) and published in a Nature journal article, scientists state that they have created a system to translate mental thoughts of handwriting into real-time text. The authors of the journal article explain: “we developed an intracortical BCI that decodes attempted handwriting movements from neural activity in the motor cortex and translates it to text in real time, using a recurrent neural network decoding approach.”
TechnologyPosted by
AFP

New sensation: pioneering mind-controlled arm restores sense of touch

Imagine being able to control a robotic arm from a distance, using only your mind. Now imagine being able to feel when its fingers grasp an object, as though it were your own hand. US researchers published a study in the journal Science on Thursday about the world's first brain-computer interface that allowed a volunteer with paralysis from the chest down to accomplish this very feat. The team say their work demonstrates that adding a sense of touch drastically improves the functionality of prosthetics for quadriplegics, compared to having them rely on visual cues alone. "I am the first human in the world to have implants in the sensory cortex that they can use to stimulate my brain directly," Nathan Copeland, 34, told AFP.
Technologysingularityhub.com

A New Brain Implant Turns Thoughts Into Text With 90 Percent Accuracy

Texting might not be faster than speech, but for many of us it’s a natural way to communicate. Thanks to a new brain-computer interface (BCI), people with paralysis can now do the same—with a twist. By imagining the motions of writing letters, a man with spinal injury was able to translate thoughts into text, at a speed that rivals thumb typing on a smartphone. At 90 characters per minute and an accuracy of over 90 percent after autocorrect, the system leapfrogs every record previously accomplished using neural implants.
EngineeringUS News and World Report

Robotics Can Give People 3rd Thumb, But How Will Brain React?

THURSDAY, May 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If you've ever wished you had an extra hand to accomplish a task, never fear, scientists are working on that. But a new study raises questions about how such technology could affect your brain. The findings come from ongoing research into a 3D-printed...
ElectronicsU.S. Food and Drug Administration

Implanted Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) Devices for Patients with Paralysis or Amputation - Non-clinical Testing and Clinical Considerations

This guidance document provides recommendations for nonclinical testing and study design considerations for Investigational Device Exemptions (IDEs) feasibility and pivotal clinical studies for implanted Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) devices for patients with paralysis or amputation. The field of implanted BCI devices is progressing rapidly from fundamental neuroscience discoveries to translational applications and market access. Implanted BCI devices have the potential to bring benefit to people with severe disabilities by increasing their ability to interact with their environment, and consequently, providing new independence in daily life. For the purposes of this guidance document, implanted BCI devices are neuroprostheses that interface with the central or peripheral nervous system to restore lost motor and/or sensory capabilities in patients with paralysis or amputation.
Engineeringthebrighterside.news

Robotic 'Third Thumb' use can alter brain representation of the hand

Using a robotic 'Third Thumb' can impact how the hand is represented in the brain, finds a new study led by UCL researchers. The team trained people to use a robotic extra thumb and found they could effectively carry out dextrous tasks, like building a tower of blocks, with one hand (now with two thumbs). The researchers report in the journal Science Robotics that participants trained to use the thumb also increasingly felt like it was a part of their body.
ComputersScience Now

A brain-computer interface that evokes tactile sensations improves robotic arm control

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abd0380, this issue p. 831; see also abi7262, p. 791. Prosthetic arms controlled by a brain-computer interface can enable people with tetraplegia to perform functional movements. However, vision provides limited feedback because information about grasping objects is best relayed through tactile feedback. We supplemented vision with tactile percepts evoked using a bidirectional brain-computer interface that records neural activity from the motor cortex and generates tactile sensations through intracortical microstimulation of the somatosensory cortex. This enabled a person with tetraplegia to substantially improve performance with a robotic limb; trial times on a clinical upper-limb assessment were reduced by half, from a median time of 20.9 to 10.2 seconds. Faster times were primarily due to less time spent attempting to grasp objects, revealing that mimicking known biological control principles results in task performance that is closer to able-bodied human abilities.
EngineeringWired

This Brain-Controlled Robotic Arm Can Twist, Grasp—and Feel

Nathan Copeland was 18 years old when he was paralyzed by a car accident in 2004. He lost his ability to move and feel most of his body, although he does retain a bit of sensation in his wrists and a few fingers, and he has some movement in his shoulders. While in the hospital, he joined a registry for experimental research. About six years ago, he got a call: Would you like to join our study?
Engineeringnerdist.com

Robotic Thumb Is an Extra Appendage That Rewires Users’ Brains

Although it isn’t yet common to see somebody walking around with extra robotic appendages like Doctor Octopus, that may change soon. Numerous researchers are working on robotic limbs that augment the human body; including a bunch of prototypes that focus on the hand. Like this “Third Thumb” from researchers at the University College London, which has a knack for rewiring people’s brains.
EngineeringMedagadget.com

Brain Stimulation Lets User Feel Robotic Arm

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have demonstrated that providing direct sensory feedback into the brain dramatically enhanced an impaired patient’s control of a robotic arm. The arm was operated through a brain-computer interface, but the system also included brain implants in an area of the brain responsible for sensory feedback. When the patient completed tasks using the arm, he was significantly faster when sensory feedback was enabled, mimicking the way someone can feel an object they are gripping with their hand. The technique could make brain-computer interface systems easier and more intuitive to use, and therefore practical.
Engineeringdoctorslounge.com

Man’s Robotic Arm Works Faster With High-Tech Sense of Touch

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The robot hand extends toward a small cube, guided by signals from electrodes implanted in the brain of partially paralyzed patient Nathan Copeland. In surprisingly smooth fashion, Copeland's mind directs the robot hand to pick up the cube and move it to another...
EngineeringEngadget

Researchers boost robotic arm movement by adding a sense of touch

Nathan Copeland knows a thing or two about brain implants. More than a decade after a car crash left him paralyzed from the chest down, Copeland enrolled in a medical trial that helped him to regain his sense of touch. The breakthrough saw scientists implant chips in his brain that allowed him to control a robotic hand. Back in 2016, Copeland flexed his new appendage by fist-bumping then President Barack Obama. Now, in his mid-30s, he's become the focal point of another scientific breakthrough.
Engineeringtechxplore.com

Slender robotic finger senses buried items

Over the years, robots have gotten quite good at identifying objects—as long as they're out in the open. Discerning buried items in granular material like sand is a taller order. To do that, a robot would need fingers that were slender enough to penetrate the sand, mobile enough to wriggle free when sand grains jam, and sensitive enough to feel the detailed shape of the buried object.
Engineeringaaas.org

Robotic Thumb Changes How the Brain Sees the Hand

A robotic third thumb can change how the biological hand is represented in the brain. | Dani Clode Design and The Plasticity Lab, UCL. Participants using an extra thumb to go about their daily tasks readily adapted to the robotic appendage over five days, but the relationship between their brain and their biological hand changed over this period. The new study, published in the May 19 issue of Science Robotics, addresses key unresolved questions regarding human brain adaptation to augmentative devices.
Electronicsroboticsandautomationnews.com

Universal Robots upgrades its UR10e arm with 25 percent greater payload

Universal Robots is launching an enhanced UR10e with an increased payload of 12.5 kg (27.55 lbs), creating new possibilities for applications such as palletizing, machine tending, and packaging. The robot’s price remains unchanged. Kim Povlsen, President of Universal Robots, says: “Universal Robots is committed to continuous improvement based on meaningful...
Healthtechnologynetworks.com

How the Brain Strengthens Memories During Sleep

Scientists have long known that slow oscillations (SOs) and sleep spindles - sudden half-second to two-second bursts of oscillatory brain activity - play an important role in the formation and retention of new memories. But experts in the UK and Germany have discovered that the precise combination of SOs and...