Insomniac has announced that its new PS5 exclusive Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. By informing us the game has gone gold, Insomniac is telling us the game is in a playable state from start to finish, has passed certification, and can therefore be printed on disk. Though, as always, we should expect a meaty day one patch. The image showcases the Pixelizer weapon and the Carbonox armour that is available if you preorder the game physically for £69.99/$69.99 or digitally on the PlayStation Store for the same price. The Digital Deluxe edition is $79.99/$79.99 and comes with a few extra bits: five additional armour sets, a photo-mode sticker pack, 20 Raritanium for upgrading your in-game gear, a digital soundtrack, and a digital artbook.