Partial Lunar Eclipse, ‘Supermoon' Coming This Week in Chicago Area

By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
Cover picture for the articleWe have good news and bad news for astronomy enthusiasts, as the Chicago area will get a combination of a “supermoon” and a partial lunar eclipse later this week. First, the good news for Chicago area residents. Early in the morning of May 26, this coming Wednesday, a partial lunar eclipse will be visible. According to experts at the Adler Planetarium, the partial eclipse will take place just before the moon sets in the southwestern sky.

