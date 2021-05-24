Partial Lunar Eclipse, ‘Supermoon' Coming This Week in Chicago Area
We have good news and bad news for astronomy enthusiasts, as the Chicago area will get a combination of a “supermoon” and a partial lunar eclipse later this week. First, the good news for Chicago area residents. Early in the morning of May 26, this coming Wednesday, a partial lunar eclipse will be visible. According to experts at the Adler Planetarium, the partial eclipse will take place just before the moon sets in the southwestern sky.www.nbcchicago.com