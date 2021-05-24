newsbreak-logo
Thousands of goats are eating away dry brush to prevent wildfire spread

Contra Costa Today
 3 days ago

(Jonathan Mast / Unsplash)

By Olivia Wynkoop

(CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif.) Fire officials across the Bay Area are receiving help from 10,000 goats to cut down on grass and vegetation that can easily fuel firestorms in preparation for wildfire season.

Fire experts think fire season is fastly approaching and earlier than usual. And because of this, the Contra Costa fire crew is trying to be ready now with training hand crews to help out with CALFIRE officials.

"We are experiencing fire danger and fire behavior that we don't normally see until June or July," Contra Costa County Fire District Battalion Chief Kevin Platt told ABC7.

Goats R Us, a company that helps get rid of unwanted plants with the help of grazing goats, is leading herds throughout the East Bay to remove excess plants on rural properties.

"The number of people using the goats has certainly ramped up," Terri Oyarzun, owner of Goats R Us, told ABC7. "They may be people who have steep hillsides, a lot of open space. They don't want to use machinery, herbicides, chemical means of dealing with it."

Fire officials in Contra Costa are suggesting rural landowners to keep their space free from access vegetation as fire season is quickly approaching.

"Defensible space, anything dry or dead around their house, the vegetation has a significant impact on how ferocious and fast a fire can spread," Platt told ABC7.

