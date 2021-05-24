newsbreak-logo
Outdoor learning trail revitalized in Rochester

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - There was a grand re-opening for the United Way of Olmsted County and its newest interactive learning tool. The Born Learning Trail has been revitalized after ten years. Preschoolers can get an outdoor learning experience with signs and interactive activities in three languages. It's all part...

www.kaaltv.com
