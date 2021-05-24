Hyatt House Shenandoah The Woodlands Celebrates Official Opening
SHENANDOAH, TX -- Hyatt House The Woodlands/Shenandoah celebrated its grand opening, continuing the expansion of the Hyatt House brand’s global footprint in markets that matter most to guests and World of Hyatt members. Owned by Sam Moon Group and operated by Aimbridge Hospitality, Hyatt House The Woodlands/Shenandoah is conveniently located in Shenandoah, and will provide guests the service and convenience of hotel living with the casual comforts of home.www.woodlandsonline.com