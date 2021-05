Following news of Mad Mikkelsen taking over the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel after Johnny Depp's departure, fans have wondered how the newcomer will interpret the villain, with the actor himself confirming how "creatively stupid" it would be to attempt to replicate what Depp has conveyed in the previous two films. Luckily, the mystical and magical nature of the series means it will be easier for viewers to accept not only a new look for the character, but also an entirely new approach to the villain. Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently set to hit theaters on July 15, 2022.