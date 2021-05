To adopt from the Humane Society, go to their website (hsuc.org) and complete an application form. Snuggles is a 13-year-old, male tuxedo cat. The Humane Society said he needs a quiet home where he is the only pet. He is deaf, FIV positive and fully vetted. “He loves to climb in your lap for some head scratches and to be held in your arms,” they said.