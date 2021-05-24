newsbreak-logo
Victim, Suspect Identified In South Salt Lake Homicide

By Madison Swenson, KSL TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The identities have been released of a man and woman who were found dead inside a South Salt Lake residence. Officials from the South Salt Lake Police Department identified the victim as 34-year-old Lauren Hoover of Murray and the suspect as 38-year-old Philip Gorst of South Salt Lake.

