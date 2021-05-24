newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Keith Lee Issues Message Thanking Fans For Their Support

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Lee has issued a comment thanking fans for their support amid the latest round of rumors about his WWE status. As reported yesterday, a rumor spread about Lee being released by WWE that was quickly debunked. Mia Yim, who is Lee’s fiancee, asked fans today to “Please be patient and let it be.”

411mania.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mia Yim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Twitter Inc#Message#Fans Today#Uplifting Words#Rumors#Tv#February
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEcultaholic.com

Report: WWE Keeping Quiet On Keith Lee's Continued Absence

WWE insiders are reportedly keeping silent on why Keith Lee is not being utilised on television. Lee has not been seen on Raw since defeating Riddle in February. The former NXT Champion was supposed to be involved in a Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber 2021, but was replaced by John Morrison at the last minute and has not been seen since.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Eze: Crystal Palace midfielder thankful for 'powerful' fan support

The England youth international has expressed his delight with the affection shown towards him since the news about his injury broke. Eberechi Eze has expressed his gratitude to his Crystal Palace teammates and fans for the support he has received since his injury setback. The England youth international of Nigerian...
WWEringsidenews.com

Velveteen Dream Fired By WWE Following Incident With Top Superstar

Velveteen Dream was let go last week and that didn’t shock too many fans. He had a lot of stories about his name, and that caused #FireVelveteenDream to trend whenever he was on television. Dream’s behavioral issues came out in a big way after his release. There were many occasions...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Backstage Details On Keith Lee’s Absence From WWE

Keith Lee was quickly making a big impression on the WWE Universe after he made his debut on the main roster, but the former NXT Champion hasn’t appeared on WWE programming in months. Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Keith Lee’s absence is “more of a creative thing than...
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor II

Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor II headlines tonight's episode of NXT. The NXT Championship will be on the line as Kross and Balor face off in a rematch from TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. This will be Kross' first title defense since defeating Balor to win the championship. Tonight's show will...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Eddie Edwards Thanks Fans For Their Support After Undergoing Surgery

Impact Wrestling star Eddie Edwards underwent appendix surgery last week. He is expected to miss 2-3 months of action inside of the squared circle. He took to Twitter to issue the following statement:. “Finally back home after an extended stay in Nashville. Yah im an appendix short but Im good!...
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: Triple H & Shawn Michaels Praise Karrion Kross’ Win, Scarlett Says ‘Nothing Can Stop’ Them, More NXT Video Highlights

– On last night’s edition of WWE NXT, Karrion Kross defeated Finn Balor to retain his NXT World title. Following the match, Triple H and Shawn Michaels both praised Kross’ performance. Triple H tweeted, “Dominant. Destructive. Definitive. #AndStill #WWENXT Champion… @WWEKarrionKross #TickTock @Lady_Scarlett13 @WWENXT.” Meanwhile, Shawn Michaels wrote, “What a...
Diseases & Treatmentsledburyreporter.co.uk

Demi Jones thanks fans for support after cancer diagnosis

Reality star Demi Jones has thanked fans for their support after revealing she has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and said she is “sad and in shock”. The TV personality, 22, who rose to fame on the 2020 series of ITV2 dating show Love Island, previously revealed she has had a tumour removed and will need more surgery to remove the rest of her thyroid.
WWEPWMania

LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – May 25, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package to promote tonight’s main event for the NXT Title. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix as fans chant “NXT!” and cheer. The announcers hype tonight’s card. We go to the ring.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Pat McAfee Proving To Be Perfect Addition To SmackDown Commentary Booth

When Pat McAfee had to fill in on the SmackDown commentary booth alongside Tom Phillips and Renee Young on the Sep. 1, 2019 edition of the show as the rest of the roster was stuck in Saudi Arabia, no one probably thought that would only be the beginning of his time in the booth. On April 16, 2021, it had been announced that McAfee was joining the SmackDown commentary full time to be the counterpart to Michael Cole moving forward. A massive spot really, as McAfee was not only fresh off a run as a wrestler in NXT, but this was after all on FOX. McAfee’s skill was not something in question, but rather if he would be a good fit with Cole. After all, McAfee has shown to be an over-the-top personality. Mixing that with Cole was a potential “hit-or-miss” situation.
WWEPWMania

Video: Karrion Kross Defeats Finn Balor, Triple Threat To Name Next Challenger Announced For Next Tuesday

NXT Champion Karrion Kross is set to defend his title against Johnny Gargano, Kyle O’Reilly or Pete Dunne at the upcoming “Takeover: In Your House 2021” event. NXT General Manager William Regal announced during tonight’s show that the winner of the Finn Balor vs. Kross main event would defend the title at Takeover, against the winner of a Triple Threat match announced for next week’s show. That match will feature Gargano vs. O’Reilly vs. Dunne.
UFCmmanews.com

Cody Garbrandt Issues Statement Directed At Fans & Supporters

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt took a moment to send out a moment of gratitude to his fans following his loss to Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27. Cody Garbrandt entered UFC Vegas 27 as a man who envisioned fighting for not one but two world championships on the heels of defeating Rob Font. Unfortunately, that victory never came. Instead, Garbrandt was confronted by one stiff jab after another from the technically superior Font.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Mick Foley And Others Praise Tom Phillips Following WWE Release Report

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter today and reacted to the news of WWE releasing longtime employee Tom Phillips (Tom Hannifan). As noted, it was reported earlier today that Tom has been released after 9 years with the company. WWE has not confirmed the departure as of this writing, but Foley responded to a report on Twitter and praised Phillips.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Triple H Congratulates Karrion Kross, James Wortman Reacts To WWE Release, More

James Wortman, who was released from WWE yesterday after working for the company for 11 years, took to Twitter to confirm his departure. He said,. “This isn’t something I expected to say today or on any day, but I am no longer with WWE after 11 years. Thank you to all of the friends I’ve made during that time and to the talented people I’ve had the pleasure to work with. It’s not goodbye, it’s, ‘See you down the road.’”