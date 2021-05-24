Keith Lee Issues Message Thanking Fans For Their Support

When Pat McAfee had to fill in on the SmackDown commentary booth alongside Tom Phillips and Renee Young on the Sep. 1, 2019 edition of the show as the rest of the roster was stuck in Saudi Arabia, no one probably thought that would only be the beginning of his time in the booth. On April 16, 2021, it had been announced that McAfee was joining the SmackDown commentary full time to be the counterpart to Michael Cole moving forward. A massive spot really, as McAfee was not only fresh off a run as a wrestler in NXT, but this was after all on FOX. McAfee’s skill was not something in question, but rather if he would be a good fit with Cole. After all, McAfee has shown to be an over-the-top personality. Mixing that with Cole was a potential “hit-or-miss” situation.