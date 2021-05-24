Inbox: The area has come a long way

Rashan Gary knows how great he can be and wants to get there Wes Hodkiewicz. Cole Van Lanen. How frickin cool?!?! Can't wait to see him on that field!. I remember thinking it was the coolest thing in the world when Colin Cochart, of Kewaunee, signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2011. And that was an awesome accomplishment. But now the Green Bay metro area has had four players drafted in consecutive years. I couldn't even tell you the last time that's happened in Brown County. The area has come a long way.